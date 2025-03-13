M&T Bank Corp Has $683,000 Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PK. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 321.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,409,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,255 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,035,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,595,000 after acquiring an additional 802,939 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,488,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,182,000 after acquiring an additional 540,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,443,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,384,000 after acquiring an additional 518,727 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.05 million. Research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PK. StockNews.com downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.15.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

