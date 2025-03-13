M&T Bank Corp Has $712,000 Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Ciena in the third quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 97.5% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth about $1,337,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 826.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 87,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Ciena by 1.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $66.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.22. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $101.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 116.50, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Ciena had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $311,815.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,194,102.73. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dino Diperna sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $235,050.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,435,197.48. This trade represents a 5.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,442 shares of company stock valued at $5,337,764. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CIEN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Ciena and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Ciena from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ciena from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.38.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

