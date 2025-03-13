M&T Bank Corp Has $718,000 Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,027,811 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $199,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904,934 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,431,497 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $227,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,055 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,299,834 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,182,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,361 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 54,712,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,088,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $20,379,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Bank of America lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC downgraded Barrick Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of GOLD opened at $18.38 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the gold and copper producer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.