M&T Bank Corp Has $745,000 Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 99,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 133,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRT opened at $20.60 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 114.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 6.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRT. Barclays reduced their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Independence Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

