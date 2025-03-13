M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $481.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.20.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $251.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.19 and a 1-year high of $387.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

