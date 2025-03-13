M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 42,810 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 175,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $45.19 and a one year high of $55.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.849 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

