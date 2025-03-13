M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in New York Times were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in New York Times by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors boosted its position in New York Times by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in New York Times by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in New York Times by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYT stock opened at $47.87 on Thursday. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $41.55 and a 12 month high of $58.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.16.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 40.45%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

