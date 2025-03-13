M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zscaler by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 18,500.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Zscaler by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.88.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $741,784.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,603.20. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $737,578.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,618,917.12. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,248 shares of company stock worth $2,052,879. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $197.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.66. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $217.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -791.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

