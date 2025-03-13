M&T Bank Corp Invests $769,000 in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 110.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

Shares of EPAC opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $51.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.37.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 15.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Featured Stories

