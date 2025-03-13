M&T Bank Corp Makes New $643,000 Investment in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 559.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of WIX stock opened at $175.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.64 and a 200-day moving average of $195.97. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $247.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wix.com announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WIX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $249.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.74.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

