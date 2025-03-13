M&T Bank Corp Makes New Investment in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of €27.75 ($30.16).

NYSE STVN opened at €20.04 ($21.78) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €21.35 and its 200 day moving average price is €20.59. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a twelve month low of €16.56 ($18.00) and a twelve month high of €33.49 ($36.40). The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported €0.20 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of €0.20 ($0.22). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of €352.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €346.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

