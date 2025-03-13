M&T Bank Corp Purchases 380 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AECOM were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,270,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,918,000 after acquiring an additional 14,511 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 17.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,989,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,429,000 after acquiring an additional 289,513 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AECOM by 40.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,339,000 after acquiring an additional 220,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 5.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 585,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,431,000 after acquiring an additional 31,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM stock opened at $94.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.46 and a 200-day moving average of $105.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. AECOM has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $118.56.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.55%.

ACM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AECOM in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

