M&T Bank Corp Purchases 491 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 49.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 40.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTG opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.86, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.09. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $73.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.51.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSTG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $570,258.45. Following the sale, the executive now owns 72,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,349.97. This represents a 10.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 19,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $1,229,875.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,144 shares in the company, valued at $16,142,827.52. This trade represents a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

