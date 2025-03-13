M&T Bank Corp Purchases 92 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.20.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $156.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.81 and a 52 week high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.51%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

