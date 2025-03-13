M&T Bank Corp Purchases New Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $3,518,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth about $1,298,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FTAI shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $103.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,032.30 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.26 and its 200 day moving average is $133.98. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $56.72 and a 52-week high of $181.64.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is -342.86%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

