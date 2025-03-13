M&T Bank Corp Purchases Shares of 6,877 TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNET. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TriNet Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,018,000 after purchasing an additional 391,720 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,321,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,169,000 after acquiring an additional 184,186 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,966,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 550,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,373,000 after acquiring an additional 162,578 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,193,000 after acquiring an additional 100,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TriNet Group news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,364 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $94,607.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,975.12. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $41,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,695.76. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,748 shares of company stock worth $833,436 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

TriNet Group stock opened at $72.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.50 and its 200 day moving average is $90.62. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.43 and a twelve month high of $134.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.72 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 200.82% and a net margin of 3.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Stories

