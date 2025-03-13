M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,196 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,193,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,858,000 after buying an additional 342,604 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,369,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after buying an additional 517,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after buying an additional 434,728 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 249,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 546,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 103,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SMFG opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

