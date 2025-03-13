M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

CDP stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. COPT Defense Properties has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.19%.

COPT Defense Properties Profile

(Free Report)

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.