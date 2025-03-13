M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Energizer were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,667 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $584,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 181,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 40,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,775,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,660,000 after purchasing an additional 533,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Stock Performance

NYSE ENR opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.09. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average of $33.24.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.23 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 151.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Energizer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

