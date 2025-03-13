M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,004 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 260.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,480,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,580 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,757,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,995 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,990,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,604 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,438,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,981,000 after purchasing an additional 660,097 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,640,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,817,000 after purchasing an additional 524,496 shares during the period. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BNS shares. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $57.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.7415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

