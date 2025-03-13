M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,939 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,155 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,713,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,043,000 after acquiring an additional 900,575 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,352,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,659,000 after buying an additional 375,837 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $671,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,106,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,239,000 after buying an additional 67,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,857,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,320,000 after buying an additional 334,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $55.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $67.45.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.6723 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

