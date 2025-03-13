M&T Bank Corp Sells 26,287 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,287 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in APA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in APA by 1.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in APA by 84.1% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in APA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 138,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in APA by 48.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 3.26.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

APA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on APA from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on APA from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on APA from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.15.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

