M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,985 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 144.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,059,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $71,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,263 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $5,903,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,710,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,139,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 153,576 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Select Medical Stock Performance

SEM stock opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 14.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

