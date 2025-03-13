M&T Bank Corp Sells 5,345 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NOV were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOV. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of NOV by 63.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NOV by 32.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 26,792 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of NOV by 11.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

NOV stock opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.88%. On average, analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

