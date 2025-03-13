M&T Bank Corp Sells 57,558 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 57,558 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.34% of Stoneridge worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Stoneridge by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,035,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,969,000 after purchasing an additional 24,548 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 12.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,357,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after acquiring an additional 148,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 11,929 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 3.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 247,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 178,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Stoneridge Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.44. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $18.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.92 million, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.61 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

