M&T Bank Corp Sells 679 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Comerica by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Comerica by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMA opened at $57.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $73.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average is $63.34.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

