M&T Bank Corp Takes Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 198.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $79.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $78.72 and a 52-week high of $95.51.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.