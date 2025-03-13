M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Henry Schein by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 3,347.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSIC. Mizuho began coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

Henry Schein Price Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $69.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

