Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 5.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.10, for a total value of $395,391.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.58, for a total transaction of $939,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,200.66. This trade represents a 25.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,043 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MUSA. Melius began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research raised shares of Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.67.

Murphy USA Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $452.19 on Thursday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $382.04 and a 12-month high of $561.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $482.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.17.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 61.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.10%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

