Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,149,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Navient were worth $15,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 47.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Navient by 24.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Navient by 12.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 47,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.36. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Navient had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NAVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

About Navient

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

