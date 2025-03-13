Neumann Capital Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,352 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 27.0% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,658 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 37.3% during the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 39,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 173.1% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,480 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,963.1% during the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 504,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $225,358,000 after purchasing an additional 479,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $383.27 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $376.91 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.06.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Microsoft from $540.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Microsoft from $515.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.54.

About Microsoft



Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

