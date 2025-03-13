Norden Group LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,110,000 after purchasing an additional 182,648 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.4% in the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% in the third quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 71,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

JPM opened at $227.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.81 and its 200 day moving average is $238.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.