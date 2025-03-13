Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.87 and traded as low as $4.78. Pangaea Logistics Solutions shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 283,405 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $317.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANL. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $3,254,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 960,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 185,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,060,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after buying an additional 105,965 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the third quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,596,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 105,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

