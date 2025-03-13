Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 271,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $64,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Penumbra by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 11.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $266.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.72. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 783.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $310.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $315.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.63 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Penumbra from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Penumbra from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Penumbra

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penumbra news, CAO Lambert Shiu sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.88, for a total value of $141,722.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326,270.72. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.28, for a total value of $40,293.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,118.40. This represents a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,918 shares of company stock valued at $22,054,293 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.