Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Upgraded at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Perspective Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Perspective Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. Perspective Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $19.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 221.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 298,778 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $4,530,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 119.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,190,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,812 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 8.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,799,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,014,000 after purchasing an additional 355,685 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 3,994.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,504,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

