PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock Position Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 767,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,391 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $15,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,162,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,430,000 after buying an additional 602,151 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 982,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,821,000 after buying an additional 57,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 6,389 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $100,051.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,770.24. This represents a 75.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $532,368.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,104.95. This represents a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

