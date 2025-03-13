Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $61,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PIPR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 42.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 20.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 20.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.7% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PIPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $298.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

PIPR stock opened at $254.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.46. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $183.58 and a 1 year high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

