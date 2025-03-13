Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Stock Price

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INZY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Inozyme Pharma from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

INZY opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Inozyme Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

