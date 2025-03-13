Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Popular were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Popular by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,056,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Popular by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,054,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,769,000 after purchasing an additional 71,782 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Popular by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 902,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,537,000 after purchasing an additional 67,620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Popular by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,596,000 after purchasing an additional 93,262 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Popular by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 629,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,124,000 after acquiring an additional 22,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BPOP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Popular from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Popular from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Popular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $87.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.67. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.60 and a fifty-two week high of $106.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.47. Popular had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 32.71%.

In related news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $984,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,666.90. This represents a 19.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $1,040,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,721.32. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

