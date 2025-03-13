Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Post were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 426.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Post by 244.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

Post Price Performance

Post stock opened at $112.07 on Thursday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.62 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.01. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $989,994.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,291,711.50. This represents a 23.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 15,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,180.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,835. This trade represents a 43.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,096 shares of company stock worth $4,129,355 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Further Reading

