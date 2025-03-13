Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,979 Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 1,764.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 20,078 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 22,022 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 150.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $145.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Sleep Number from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sleep Number from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

