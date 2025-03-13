Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 11,201 SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,201 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,446,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SolarWinds by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in SolarWinds by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in SolarWinds by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 96,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 68,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. SolarWinds Co. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $18.55.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

