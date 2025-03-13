Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 131,185 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 131,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.36.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $81.48 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.97 and a 12-month high of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.34.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

