Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $200,000 in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 51.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 12,152 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 7.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 67,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 23.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 696,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after buying an additional 131,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Performance

Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $13.52 on Thursday. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $249.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.38.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Profile

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

