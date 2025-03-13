Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 921,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,971,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 309,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 34,203 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 232,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,878,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $945,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,778.80. The trade was a 14.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $761,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 244,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,994.62. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

Read Our Latest Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.82 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.