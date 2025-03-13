Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 92,059 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,038,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.26% of Comfort Systems USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,093,000 after purchasing an additional 47,929 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,771,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 363,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 20.6% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,735,000 after purchasing an additional 43,691 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIX. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 3.5 %

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $336.09 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.93 and a twelve month high of $553.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.95%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

