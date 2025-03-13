Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,498,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,827,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of KeyCorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,058,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,179 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,114,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,170,000 after purchasing an additional 222,187 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,946,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,901 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 108.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,852,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $92,413,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.45. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of -51.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -273.33%.

In related news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,983,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. This trade represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KeyCorp

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.