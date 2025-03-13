Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,932,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.31% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOOG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $339.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $285.24 and a 1 year high of $386.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

