Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,437,846 Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,437,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,618,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 71,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGDG opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.82. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $31.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

