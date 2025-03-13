Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 832,843 Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 832,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,194,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 5.45% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFM. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 232,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 118,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 41,514 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 59,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

PFM stock opened at $45.29 on Thursday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $40.43 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $692.48 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.72.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

